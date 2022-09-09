Cool with some scattered showers around on Friday

There are going to be some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around this evening and tonight as one disturbance leaves our area and as the next disturbance begins to move in. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. The wind is also going to diminish this evening, and then we are just going to have a light breeze around tonight.

For tomorrow, there are going to be some scattered showers and a little mountain snow around, generally during the morning and afternoon, as a disturbance passes through our area. Light snow accumulations are also possible tomorrow in the higher elevations. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow, with decreasing clouds during the afternoon and evening.

It is also going to be cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 50s and 60s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and wind gusts up to 30 mph are going to be possible at times. The wind tomorrow is also going to be coming out of the north.

Mainly clear skies and cold temperatures are then expected tomorrow night as lows are going to be in the 30s in a lot of locations, and some locations, especially in the higher elevations, will get down into the 20s. A frost and/or freeze is also expected in a lot of locations Saturday morning, so make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect any sensitive vegetation that you may have.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are expected this weekend as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm back up this weekend as highs are going to be in the 70s on Saturday and the 80s on Sunday. There is also going to be a little southwesterly breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Monday and Tuesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. The temperatures are also going to cool down a little bit over these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s on Monday and the upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Tuesday.

There are then going to be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday, and there are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around Wednesday night and Thursday as the remnants of Hurricane Kay pass through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s.