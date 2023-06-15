Cool on Thursday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally in northeastern Montana and around Glacier National Park. The wind is also going to diminish this evening, with just a little breeze around overnight. It is also going to be chilly/cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s and low 50s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally in locations around and west of I-15. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow, generally along the Hi-Line and in locations east of I-15, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. Also, with the wind coming out of the west-northwest tomorrow, that is going to allow haze and smoke from the Canadian wildfires to return to our area. It is also going to be cool again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 60s in most locations.

We are then going to have really nice weather on Friday as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, not much wind, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations. It is also going to be hazy on Friday.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally in the mountains. It is also going to be mild and a bit breezy on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 70s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered showers around on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, especially during the PM hours, as we enter into an unsettled weather pattern. There are also going to be some thunderstorms around on Sunday and Monday, and some mountain snow around on Monday and Tuesday. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Sunday and Tuesday and partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday.

On Sunday, highs are going to be in the 60s and 70s in most locations. It is then going to be cool on Monday and Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 50s and 60s in most locations. It is also going to be a little bit breezy on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.