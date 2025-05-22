Cool and cloudy with PM showers/storms on Thursday

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with a few showers and thunderstorms around in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana before midnight. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and low 40s, and there will be some areas of frost around later tonight, so if you have any sensitive plants/vegetation, make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect them.

Around Helena, rain showers and some thunderstorms are likely late tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening, and there are going to be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around early tomorrow night as a disturbance begins to impact our area. There will then be a few showers and thunderstorms around Friday afternoon/evening, generally in the mountains. We are also going to have cloudy skies tomorrow and partly cloudy skies tomorrow night and Friday. It will be cool tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. The temperatures will then warm up some for Friday as highs are going to be in the 60s.

In north-central Montana, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies tomorrow (via increasing clouds) with scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the evening. Rain showers and some thunderstorms are then likely tomorrow night, and there are going to be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around on Friday, especially along the Hi-Line, as a disturbance impacts our area. We are also going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies on Friday. Highs tomorrow are going to be in the 60s and low 70s in most locations, and highs on Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. There is also going to be a breeze around tomorrow in locations east of I-15 and along the Hi-Line as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and gusts over 30 mph are possible.

Rainfall amounts will vary from just a trace to .5” of rain through Friday evening, with a few areas possibly receiving up to .75” of rain. Around Helena, most locations will receive less than .25” of rain. In north-central Montana, a lot of locations east of I-15 will receive between .1” and .5” of rain. West of I-15, less than .25” of rain is expected. Who sees the most precipitation will just depend on where the heavier rain falls as there will be some heavier showers around over the next two days.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with some scattered PM showers/storms around, generally in locations east of I-15. We are then going to have really nice weather on Sunday and Memorial Day as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. On these two days, we are going to have lots of sunshine, mostly dry conditions (just a few isolated PM showers/storms around), and just a little breeze. The temperatures are also going to warm up some this weekend as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s on Saturday; the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Sunday; and the 70s and low 80s on Memorial Day.

We are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies next Tuesday and Wednesday with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the PM hours. It is also going to be warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.