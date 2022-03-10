Coming soon: Warmer temperatures and gusty winds

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for central Montana until Thursday morning. Wind chills as low as 25 to 30 below zero are possible. With wind chills this low, frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. These wind chills are also going to cause stress on young livestock (and other outdoor animals), so please take the appropriate precautions to protect them.

We are going to have mostly clear skies and mainly dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be frigid again tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits above and below zero. Dangerously cold wind chills are also expected tonight as wind chills are going to be in the single digits and teens below zero, and at times, the wind chills may be in the 20s below zero. The wind is also going to increase tonight, and it is going to be a bit breezy after midnight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered snow showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a cold front works its way through our area. Light snow accumulations of up to an inch are possible in locations that see some of this snow. We are also going to have gusty winds around tomorrow, especially in locations east of I-15, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it has been over the past couple of days as highs are going to be in the 20s.

On Friday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around, generally in the mountains and generally during the evening, as another disturbance begins to pass through our area. Partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Saturday. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these two days as highs on Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s, and highs on Saturday are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. It is also going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be windy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph.

There are then going to be scattered rain and snow showers around on Sunday as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be cooler on Sunday than it is going to be on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 40s. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a couple isolated mountain rain and snow showers around. We are then going to have a chance to see some valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers on Tuesday as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have above average temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. It is also going to be windy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph.

For next Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a few isolated rain and snow showers around as another disturbance begins to pass through our area. It is also going to be cooler and breezy on Wednesday as high temperatures are going to be in the 40s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.