Colder temperatures and areas of snow through Wednesday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of central Montana until 12am or 5pm Tuesday. 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, and 4 to 8+ inches of snow accumulation is expected in the higher elevations. This snow is going to create slippery road conditions, so please be careful when driving.

A band of moderate to heavy snow is going to continue to move southward through central Montana this evening as a cold front continues to work its way through our area. Gusty winds and poor visibility are accompanying this band of snow, so please be careful if you are going to be traveling anywhere this evening.

As we go through tonight, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with scattered areas of light to moderate snow around. We are then going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies tomorrow with some scattered areas of light to moderate snow around, especially during the morning, as this cold front/disturbance leaves our area. Between this evening and Tuesday evening, a coating to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, and 4 to 8+ inches of snow accumulation is expected in the higher elevations. Slippery road conditions are also expected tonight and tomorrow, so please be careful when driving.

There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tonight and tomorrow in central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. In east-central and eastern Montana, it is going to be breezy tonight and tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is also going to be windy for a few hours this evening and early tonight as the cold front passes through our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph. Chilly temperatures are also in the forecast for tonight and tomorrow as the temperatures are generally going to be in the teens.

For tomorrow night and Wednesday, we are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies with some scattered areas of light snow around, generally in locations around and to the north of the Big Belt and Little Belt Mountains. Light snow accumulations of up to an inch or two are possible. It is also going to be cold tomorrow night and Wednesday as lows tomorrow night are going to be in the single digits above and below zero, and highs on Wednesday are going to be in the single digits and low to mid teens.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as high pressure is generally going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these three days as highs on Thursday are going to be in the 20s; highs on Friday are going to be in the 30s; and highs on Saturday are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s. The wind is also going to increase a lot over these three days as it is going to be a bit breezy (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph) on Thursday; it is going to be breezy (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph) on Friday; and it is going to be windy (sustained wind speeds between 15 and 35 mph) on Saturday.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Sunday as a disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers on Monday as another disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. The temperatures are also going to be near to a little bit above average on these two days as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s.