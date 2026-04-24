Cold with scattered snow showers this weekend

It has been a cold and blustery day today in north-central Montana and there have been numerous snow showers around as a large storm system centered over Saskatchewan continues to impact the state.

There will continue to be scattered snow showers around this evening and tonight, but they won’t be nearly as widespread as they have been during the day today. It is also going to be mostly cloudy to overcast and cold tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and mid to upper teens. The wind will diminish some this evening, but blustery conditions will continue tonight east of I-15 as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind will make it feel like it is in the single digits and teens.

Tomorrow will be drier than today was, but there will continue to be some scattered snow showers around, especially in the mountains and especially during the morning. There will also be a little bit more clearing tomorrow as partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected. It will remain blustery tomorrow in locations east of I-15 as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Elsewhere, there will just be a little breeze around tomorrow. It is also going to be cold again tomorrow as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Through tomorrow evening, up to 2” of new snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations, although most will receive a coating or less of new snow accumulation. In the mountains, up to 6” of new snow accumulation is possible. Roads may be slick at times and periods of low visibility are expected, so use caution when driving.

A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect for southern Blaine County and the Bear Paw mountains until 12pm Saturday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for northeastern Montana and the Hi-Line east of I-15 until 12pm Saturday.

On Sunday, it will be cloudy and there will be more scattered snow showers around, generally in central Montana and western portions of north-central Montana, as another disturbance impacts the state, and light snow accumulations are possible. It is also going to be chilly again on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Sunday in central Montana and western portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

A few more disturbances will impact the state early next week. On Monday and Tuesday, there are going to be scattered showers around the Helena area, especially in the mountains and especially during the PM hours, and there are going to be some isolated showers around in north-central Montana, generally in the mountains and in locations east of I-15. These showers will be in the form of snow in the mountains on both days. In the lower elevations, these showers will be in the form of rain and snow on Monday and mainly just rain on Tuesday.

It is also going to be mostly cloudy on Monday and partly cloudy on Tuesday. The temperatures will also warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s on Monday and the 50s on Tuesday. There is also only going to be a little breeze (5-20 mph) around on these two days.

Another disturbance will impact the state on Wednesday producing some scattered rain and mountain snow showers, generally around the Helena area. It will be mostly dry in north-central Montana on Wednesday. It is also going to be partly cloudy and cool on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 50s.

High pressure will provide us with beautiful weather for the end of next week! On Thursday and Friday, it is going to be mostly sunny and dry and there is going to be little wind. It is also going to feel nice outside on these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Thursday and the mid to upper 60s and low 70s on Friday.