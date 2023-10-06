Cold Thursday night before a big warm-up

There are going to be some isolated showers around this evening and tonight, mainly before midnight, as a weak disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tonight. A frost and/or freeze is also expected in a lot of locations tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and 30s, and this frost/freeze is going to bring an end to the growing season for many locations. We are also going to have decreasing wind tonight in northeastern Montana.

For tomorrow, we are going to have decreasing clouds during the morning, resulting in lots of sunshine for the entire state during the afternoon and evening as an upper-level ridge begins to build into the western U.S. The temperatures are also going to rebound nicely tomorrow after the cold start as highs are going to be in the 60s and mid to upper 50s in most locations.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected this weekend and on Monday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have above average temperatures for this time of year on these three days as highs are going to be in the 70s in a lot of locations, and a few spots may even top out in the low 80s. It is also going to be a little bit breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be a bit breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see some scattered showers on Tuesday (generally during the PM hours) and on Wednesday as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have increasing clouds on Tuesday and partly cloudy skies on Wednesday. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s on Tuesday, and the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Wednesday. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Thursday with a chance of showers, generally during the morning and mainly in locations east of I-15, as this disturbance leaves our area. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations.