Cloudy and Chilly With Some Scattered Snow Showers Around on Tuesday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Fergus County, Jefferson County, Judith Basin County, and Meagher County until 12pm tomorrow. Up to 3 inches of new snow accumulation is expected below 5000 feet, and 2 to 6 inches of new snow accumulation is expected above 5000 feet.

There are going to continue to be scattered snow showers around tonight, and there are going to be some scattered snow showers around tomorrow, especially in locations east of I-15. We are also going to have overcast skies tonight and tomorrow. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around tomorrow night and Wednesday as a storm system departs our area to the east and as another storm system begins to approach our area from the west.

Between Monday evening and Wednesday evening, up to 3 inches of new snow accumulation is expected below 5000 feet, and 2 to 6 inches of new snow accumulation is expected above 5000 feet. A lot of this snow accumulation is going to occur in locations along and east of I-15.

It is also going to be cold tonight and tomorrow night as lows are going to be in the 20s in most locations. For tomorrow, it is going to be another chilly day as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations. It is then going to be a little bit warmer on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s in most locations.

On Thursday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around as a storm system passes through our area. It is also going to be cool and breezy on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers on Friday, and mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Saturday as high pressure is generally going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs on Friday are going to be in the low to mid 50s in most locations, and highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of PM valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers as a cold front begins to approach our area. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Monday. The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Sunday and Monday as highs on Sunday are going to be in the low to mid 60s in most locations, and highs on Monday are going to be in the mid 50s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.