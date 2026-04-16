Chilly with snow/graupel showers on Friday; mostly sunny and warmer this weekend

It was a lot colder today than it has been all week as highs were only in the 30s in most locations. It was also blustery today, and that wind made it feel like it was in the teens and 20s for most of the day. There have also been some scattered snow showers around today as a storm system continues to impact the state.

It is going to be partly to mostly cloudy this evening and tonight and there are going to continue to be some scattered snow showers around, especially before midnight and especially in central Montana and western portions of north-central Montana. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and 20s. There will also continue to be a breeze around in some areas tonight, especially east of I-15, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. A few areas of patchy fog may also develop late tonight.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy and there will be scattered snow and graupel showers around, generally during the afternoon/evening and generally in central Montana and in western portions of north-central Montana, as a storm system continues to impact the state. In central and eastern portions of north-central Montana, a few snow/graupel showers are possible tomorrow afternoon/evening, but most locations will remain dry. The skies will then clear out and the snow/graupel showers will taper off as we go through tomorrow night.

In the lower elevations, most locations will receive little to no snow accumulation through tomorrow night, but a few locations near the mountains and along the Rocky Mountain Front may receive up to 2” of snow. In the mountains, up to 6” of new snow is possible, so roads will be slick at times at and above mountain pass level.

It is going to be chilly again tomorrow, but it will be a little warmer than it was today as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

This weekend will be a beautiful one as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather, so make sure you spend as much time outside as you can! Saturday will feature lots of sunshine and dry conditions, and Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s on Saturday and the mid to upper 60s and low 70s on Sunday. The wind also won’t be too bad this weekend, but it will be breezy in some areas on both days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Summer-like weather is expected on Monday and Tuesday as an upper-level ridge moves overhead. Highs on these two days are going to be in the 70s and low 80s, with the warmest temperatures expected on Tuesday. It is also going to be partly to mostly sunny and dry on these two days. There is also going to be a little breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

The next storm system will impact the state later Wednesday into Thursday. On Wednesday, it is going to be partly to mostly cloudy and there are going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. Scattered rain and mountain snow showers are then expected on Thursday, with snow levels dropping down to the plains/valley floors Thursday evening/night.

The temperatures will also cool down some later next week. On Wednesday, it is still going to be mild as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Highs are then going to be back in the 50s on Thursday. Breezy conditions are also expected on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.