Chance of snow showers through Friday night

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Glacier National Park area until 5am/9am Friday. 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, and 4 to 14 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the mountains. Winds are also going to be gusting as high as 50 mph through early Thursday night.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for some of the mountains in central and north-central Montana until 11am/12pm Friday. Up to 7 inches of snow accumulation is possible. Winds are also going to be gusting as high as 45 mph through early Thursday night.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for part of northeastern Montana until 5pm Friday. 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected. Winds are also going to be gusting as high as 40 mph.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and some adjacent locations from 9pm Saturday until 3pm Sunday. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 50 mph, and wind gusts up to 75 mph are possible. Around the Cut Bank area, sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

There are going to be scattered snow showers around tonight (generally in locations east of I-15) and tomorrow as a storm system continues to impact our area. In the mountains, up to 7 inches of snow accumulation is possible. In the lower elevations, up to 2 or 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible, but many locations will receive a coating or less of snow accumulation. Slippery road conditions are also possible tonight and tomorrow, especially over the mountain passes. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow.

It is going to be cooler tonight than it has been for the past few nights as lows are going to be in the 20s and low 30s. It is then going to be cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s. We are also going to have gradually diminishing wind tonight. It is then going to be breezy tomorrow in central Montana and southern portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have increasing clouds on Saturday with a few isolated snow showers around. It is also going to be cool and breezy on Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain and snow showers around the Helena area (especially in the mountains) and a few isolated rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana (generally in the mountains) as another disturbance impacts our area. It is also going to be warmer on Sunday than it is going to be tomorrow and Saturday as highs are going to be in the 40s in most locations. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

Snow is then likely on Monday around the Helena area, and there is going to be some scattered snow and rain around on Monday in north-central Montana. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies and cooler temperatures on Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these three days are also going to be above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Tuesday; the 40s and low 50s on Wednesday; and the 40s on Thursday. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and we are going to have gusty winds around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.