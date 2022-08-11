Chance of showers and thunderstorms through Saturday

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect until 9pm Wednesday for northeastern Montana. Hot temperatures, gusty winds, and low relative humidity are going to allow new fire starts to grow rapidly. Please do your part to not start any new fires!

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 4am Thursday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts up to 35 mph are going to be possible at times.

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 60s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy this evening and tonight along the eastern half of the Hi-Line (from Havre eastward), but the wind will gradually diminish as the night goes on.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the morning in locations east of I-15, and a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be hot again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 90s in most locations.

There are also going to be areas of haze and smoke around tonight and tomorrow, and this smoke may cause the air quality to become moderate or even unhealthy for sensitive groups at times. It is then going to continue to be hazy tomorrow night and Friday, but the air quality should not be impacted at all.

On Friday and Saturday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the PM hours, as some monsoonal moisture continues to work its way into our area. It is also going to continue to be hot on these two days as highs are going to be in the 90s in most locations.

Mainly sunny skies are then expected on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Most locations are also going to be dry on these four days, but a couple isolated showers and/or thunderstorms are possible each afternoon and evening in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be very warm/hot on these four days as highs are going to be in the 90s and upper 80s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.