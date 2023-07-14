Wildfire smoke from Canada is coming back

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening, but the precipitation will quickly taper off after sunset. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight, and haze/smoke from the Canadian wildfires will increase in northern Montana (east of the Divide) as the night goes on. The wind is also going to diminish this evening, with just a little breeze around overnight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing haze/smoke during the morning, with widespread smoke/haze during the afternoon and evening in central and eastern Montana. This widespread smoke/haze will stick around in central and eastern Montana through at least Saturday. This smoke is also going to impact the air quality, as a lot of locations are likely going to have air quality that is at least “unhealthy for sensitive groups”, so you may want to limit your time outdoors.

We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies tomorrow with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, generally in central and western portions of north-central Montana. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon/evening and mainly in north-central Montana.

It is going to be breezy tomorrow in locations east of I-15 as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are going to be possible at times. Along and west of I-15, it is going to be a little breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph. Also, this wind is going to be coming out of the northwest in a lot of locations. It is then going to be a bit breezy on Saturday in locations east of I-15 as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the northwest.

We are also going to have pleasant temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. It is then going to be warmer on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 80s in most locations.

On Sunday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies on Monday with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be hot and breezy on Monday as highs are going to be in the 90s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. The combination of hot temperatures, gusty winds, and low relative humidity is also going to create elevated fire danger on Monday. It may also continue to be hazy/smoky on these two days.

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be warm on these three days as highs are going to be in the 80s in most locations. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times.