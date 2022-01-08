Brief cool down on Saturday, then warmer and breezy on Sunday

A Blizzard Warning is in effect until 12am Saturday for western Glacier County and western Pondera County. Up to 7 inches of new snow accumulation is possible in the mountains. Whiteout conditions are also expected due to blowing and drifting snow, which will create dangerous travel conditions.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the Hi-Line and northeastern Montana from 10pm Friday/12am Saturday until 11am/12pm Sunday. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero are possible. With wind chills this low, frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

It is going to continue to be breezy/windy this evening and early tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. Once we get past midnight, the wind will begin to subside some, although it will continue to be a little breezy in the lower elevations and it will continue to be breezy in the higher elevations. For tomorrow, it is going to continue to be breezy in the mountains as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. In the plains and valleys, there is going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures tonight and tomorrow. For tonight, lows are going to range from the -0s along the Hi-Line to the 20s around Helena. For tomorrow, highs are going to range from around 0 degrees along the Hi-Line to around 30 degrees around Helena. Dangerous wind chills are also possible along the Hi-Line tonight and tomorrow as wind chills as low as 35 below zero are going to be possible at times.

Snow is likely tonight in the Rockies, with up to 7 inches of new snow accumulation possible. East of the Rockies, we are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered rain, graupel, and snow showers around, and less than an inch of new snow accumulation is expected. For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a few scattered snow showers around, mainly in the Rockies and along portions of the Hi-Line.

On Sunday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s in a lot of locations. It is also going to be breezy in portions of central Montana on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected from Monday through Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have above average temperatures on these four days as highs are going to be in the 30s and 40s in a lot of locations. It is also going to be breezy/windy in north-central Montana on these four days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. As of right now, the strongest winds are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For next Friday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated snow showers around as a disturbance begins to impact our area. It is also going to be a little bit colder on Friday as highs are going to be in the 30s in most locations.