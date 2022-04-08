Breezy and warm on Friday

We are going to have mostly clear skies and dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be warmer tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around in spots tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds throughout the day with a slight chance of evening showers and thunderstorms, mainly along and just east of the Continental Divide. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. Tomorrow is also going to be one of the warmest days that we have had so far this year as highs are going to be in the 60s and 70s, and a few spots may even top out in the low 80s.

There are then going to be scattered rain and snow showers around tomorrow night as a cold front works its way through our area. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible tomorrow night along and ahead of the cold front. We are also going to have gusty winds around tomorrow night as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be chilly tomorrow night as lows are going to be in the 30s in most locations.

On Saturday, there are going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around, especially during the afternoon and evening. We are also going to have increasing clouds on Saturday. It is also going to be windy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times. The temperatures are also going to be a lot cooler on Saturday than they are going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

There are then going to be some scattered areas of snow around on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as another cold front begins to work its way through our area. It is also going to be chilly and breezy on Sunday as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Cold and well below average temperatures are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s on Monday and the upper 20s and low to mid 30s on Tuesday. There are also going to be scattered areas of snow around on these two days, especially in south-central Montana, as a storm system slowly works its way past our area. It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are then going to have gusty winds around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow as this storm system leaves our area. It is also going to be chilly on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 30s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers on Thursday as another disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be a little bit warmer on Thursday than it is going to be on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.