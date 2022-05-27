Breezy and mild with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Friday

There are going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around tonight, generally after midnight, as a cold front begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow, especially during the morning, as this cold front passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight and partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow.

It is also going to be mild tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the 50s in most locations and highs tomorrow are going to be in the 70s in most locations. We are also going to have gusty winds around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times.

There are then going to be some more scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow night and Saturday as a couple more disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tomorrow night and partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. It is also going to be cooler on Saturday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Sunday, there are going to be scattered rain showers around in north-central Montana, and rain is likely in south-central Montana, especially during the afternoon and evening. A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible on Sunday, and there is going to be some mountain snow around on Sunday as well. Rain and mountain snow showers are then likely on Monday as a storm system stalls out near our area. There are then going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around on Tuesday, especially during the morning and generally in locations east of I-15, as this storm system leaves our area. Some lower elevation locations may also see a little bit of snow on Monday and Tuesday.

From Saturday morning through Tuesday evening, a decent amount of precipitation is expected. Everyone should receive at least a tenth of an inch of precipitation, and there will be some locations that likely receive over an inch of precipitation, especially in central and southern Montana. Also, over 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the mountains over these four days.

Below average temperatures are also expected on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, as highs on Sunday and Tuesday are going to be in the 50s and 60s, and highs on Monday are going to be in the 40s and 50s. It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a bit breezy on Sunday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Nicer weather is then expected on Wednesday and Thursday as we are going to have partly cloudy skies, mostly dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the low to mid 60s on Wednesday and the upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Thursday.