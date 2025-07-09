Breezy and hot with some scattered PM showers/storms on Wednesday

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for portions of north-central Montana until 8pm Wednesday and for a lot of eastern Montana from 9am/10am until 9pm Wednesday.

We are going to have mainly clear skies, mainly dry conditions, and mild/warm temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. It is also going to be a bit breezy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana and around the Helena area. A couple of these thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds (58+ mph). It is also going to be hot again tomorrow as highs are going to range from the mid 80s to the low 100s, with the coolest temperatures along the Rocky Mountain Front and the hottest temperatures in northeastern Montana.

Along the Rocky Mountain Front and in Glacier County, it is going to be windy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Out across the plains, it is going to be breezy tomorrow, with the strongest wind in western portions of north-central Montana, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

A cold front will bring cooler temperatures to our area on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 60s in Glacier County and the 70s and low to mid 80s elsewhere. This cold front will also bring widespread gusty winds to our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. With gusty winds expected the next two days, please do your part to not start any new fires as any new or currently burning fires will be able to spread rapidly.

In north-central Montana, we are going to have partly cloudy skies on Thursday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon/evening. Around Helena, we are going to have mostly sunny skies on Thursday with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening.

Picture perfect weather is expected on Friday behind the front as we are going to have lots of sunshine, mainly dry conditions, little wind, and seasonable temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Beautiful summer weather is in the forecast for this weekend as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Saturday and lots of sunshine and dry conditions on Sunday. It is also going to be very warm/hot this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. There is also going to be a breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and this wind will keep the fire danger elevated.

Unsettled weather will return early next week as a disturbance impacts our area. On Monday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening. There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday. The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot over these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Monday and the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Tuesday. It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.