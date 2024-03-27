Breezier and warmer with increasing clouds on Wednesday

We are going to have decreasing clouds tonight with most dry conditions in north-central Montana and a few rain and snow showers around the Helena area, generally before midnight and generally in the mountains. It is also going to be breezy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and we are going to have increasing wind later on tonight in portions of the plains. We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures tonight as lows are going to range from the single digits to the low 30s, with the warmest temperatures around Helena.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies (via increasing clouds), mainly dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 30s, 40s, and low to mid 50s. We are also going to have more wind around tomorrow as gusty winds (sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph) are expected along the Rocky Mountain Front, and it is going to be breezy in portions of the plains as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be scattered areas of rain and snow around on Thursday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies and cool temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 40s and upper 30s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Thursday along and just east of the Continental Divide as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with isolated snow and rain showers around in north-central Montana and scattered rain and snow showers around Helena, generally during the afternoon/evening and especially in the mountains. It is also going to be cool and a bit breezy on Friday as highs are going to be in the 40s and upper 30s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be areas of snow around on Saturday, especially during the morning, as yet another disturbance passes through our area. Some more snow is then possible on Sunday, generally in central Montana, as a disturbance passes by our area to the south. A little rain is also possible this weekend in central Montana. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies and below average temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s. It is also going to be a little breezy this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph,

Nice weather is then expected on Monday and Tuesday as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s on Monday and the 50s and low 60s on Tuesday.