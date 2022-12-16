Bitter cold temperatures are coming

Areas of light snow in central Montana will gradually taper off early on tonight, with just some isolated snow showers around after midnight. In locations that do see some snow tonight, up to 2 inches of new snow accumulation is possible. Roads are also going to be slick/snow-covered in central Montana tonight, so please use caution when driving. We are also going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight.

It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits and teens in most locations. In eastern Montana, it is going to be breezy tonight, but the wind will gradually get weaker as the night goes on. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, the wind is going to increase tonight, with breezy conditions expected after midnight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around, generally during the afternoon/evening and mainly in locations east of I-15. Tomorrow is also going to be the warmest day that we are going to have over the next week as highs are going to be in the 20s in most locations. We are also going to have gusty winds around tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, there is going to be a breeze around in some locations as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered snow showers around on Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening and mainly in north-central Montana, as a cold front begins to pass through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures on Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around Saturday afternoon/evening as the front passes through our area.

It is then going to be really cold on Sunday and Monday as highs are going to be in the 0s and -0s, and lows are going to be in the -0s and -10s. There are also going to be some scattered snow showers around on these two days as a couple disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies on these two days.

There are then going to be areas of snow around on Tuesday and Wednesday, generally from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, as another cold front passes through our area. This snow will be heavier than the snow that we see this weekend, so this will be a more impactful cold front with several inches of snow accumulation possible.

This cold front is also going to reinforce the cold air as Wednesday is likely going to be the coldest day over the next week with highs in the -0s and -10s and lows Wednesday night and Tuesday night are going to be in the -10s and -20s in many locations. It is also going to be really cold on Tuesday, but there may be a slight warm up with highs in the -0s, 0s and low 10s.