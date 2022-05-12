Beneficial rainfall is on the way for some of Montana

A High Wind Watch is in effect for Glacier County, northern Lewis and Clark County, Pondera County, western Teton County, and Toole County from 6am Friday until 12am Saturday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around, especially during the evening and after midnight, as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be rain and mountain snow showers around throughout the day tomorrow, generally in locations east of I-15, as this storm system works its way through eastern Montana. Some isolated thunderstorms are also possible tonight and tomorrow. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tomorrow.

For tomorrow night, there are going to be a few scattered rain showers around in northeastern Montana as this storm system continues to linger around. In central Montana, we are going to have partly cloudy skies tomorrow night with some isolated rain and mountain snow showers around as a cold front begins to approach our area. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Friday with a few scattered rain and mountain snow showers around, generally in the higher elevations, as this cold front passes through our area. A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible on Friday.

From this evening through Friday evening, a very beneficial 1 to 2 inches of precipitation is expected in northeastern Montana (including Malta and Glasgow), and .1” to .75” of precipitation is expected in locations east of I-15 in central Montana, with the lowest amounts expected in locations closer to I-15 and the highest amounts expected in locations further east of I-15. For locations around and west of I-15, up to .25” of precipitation is possible, but many locations are going to receive less than 0.1” of precipitation through Friday evening.

It is also going to be cool tomorrow and Friday as highs are only going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around in spots tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It is then going to be windy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot this weekend as highs are going to be in the 60s on Saturday and the 70s on Sunday. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is then going to be a little breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s. There are also going to be a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around on Monday, and there is going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Monday as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday as a few more disturbances pass through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low 70s on Tuesday, and the low to mid 60s on Wednesday. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.