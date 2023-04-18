Below average temperatures and areas of rain/snow around this week

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Lodge Creek near the international border until further notice; for the Milk River in Blaine County until further notice; for Beaver Creek near Hinsdale until further notice; and for the Milk River from around the Saco area to around the Nashua area until further notice. Minor to moderate flooding is currently occurring in these areas.

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for a lot of the Hi-Line east of I-15 until 12pm Tuesday/6pm Friday. Flooding due to snowmelt is currently occurring in these areas.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Elkhorn and Boulder mountains from 6am until 6pm Tuesday and for some of the other mountains in central and southwestern Montana from 6pm Tuesday until 6am Wednesday. 2 to 5 inches of snow accumulation is expected. Winds are also going to be gusting as high as 45 mph.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for southwestern Phillips County and northern Valley County from 6pm Tuesday/12am Wednesday until 6pm Thursday. 4 to 9 inches of snow accumulation is expected. Winds are also going to be gusting as high as 40 mph.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for Fergus County from 12am until 3pm Wednesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times.

Flooding will continue to be an issue along the Hi-Line for the foreseeable future as even more precipitation is expected this week, which will continue to runoff into the rivers/creeks/streams that are already running higher than usual. If there is water on the roadways, make sure you turn around and don’t drown.

There are going to be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around tonight as a storm system begins to approach our area. Some lower elevation snow is also possible as we get closer to sunrise. A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible this evening. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations.

For tomorrow, there are going to be scattered rain and snow showers around throughout the day, but especially during the afternoon and evening, as the storm system begins to pass through our area. There are then going to be areas of snow and rain around tomorrow night, with the rain gradually transitioning over to snow in most lower elevation locations as the night goes on. There are then going to continue to be areas of snow around on Wednesday, especially in locations east of I-15, as this storm system stalls out near our area. Some rain may also mix in with this snow in spots. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tomorrow and overcast skies tomorrow night and Wednesday.

Between Monday evening and Wednesday evening, up to a foot of snow accumulation is possible in the mountains and up to 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations. Just like with last week’s snow, a lot of the snow accumulation will be on grassy surfaces, so impacts to roads in the lower elevations will be minimal. Slick roads are possible at and above mountain pass level though. Also, with temperatures around or above freezing, that will allow some of the snow that accumulates to quickly melt off.

The temperatures tomorrow and Wednesday are also going to be well below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s tomorrow and the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Wednesday. We are also going to have increasing wind tomorrow afternoon/evening, with widespread gusty winds around tomorrow night and Wednesday as wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Thursday, we are going to have overcast skies with areas of snow around, especially during the morning, as the storm system slowly begins to leave our area. Additional snow accumulation is also expected during the day on Thursday. It is also going to be breezy and cold on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and highs are going to be in the 30s in most locations.

Partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Friday and Saturday as this week’s storm system leaves our area and as high pressure briefly build into our area. We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Sunday. The temperatures are also going to warm back up over these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Friday; the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Saturday; and the mid to upper 50s and low 60s on Sunday.