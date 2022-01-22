Beautiful weather this weekend!

We are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with a few isolated snow and rain showers around. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s in many locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tonight, especially during the second half of the night, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have very nice weather as we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s in north-central Montana and the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in south-central Montana. It is also going to be breezy this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times, especially on Sunday. There are also going to be a few isolated rain and snow showers around this weekend, but most locations are going to remain dry.

There are then going to be scattered snow showers around on Monday as a disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions from Tuesday through Thursday as high pressure is generally going to be in control of our weather. Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are then expected on Friday.

The temperatures are going to be a bit colder on Monday and Tuesday than they are going to be this weekend as highs are going to be in the 30s in most locations. It is then going to be mild from Wednesday through Friday as highs are going to range from the mid 30s to the upper 40s. Breezy conditions are also expected for most of next week as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and the strongest winds are expected on Wednesday and Friday.