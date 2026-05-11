It has been breezy/gusty today, with the strongest wind in northeastern Montana. Outside of the wind, we have had gorgeous weather today with mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures. The wind will diminish this evening, with calm winds expected overnight. It is also going to be mainly clear and cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Beautiful weather on Tuesday; Becoming cooler and windier later this week

Tomorrow is going to be another beautiful day as high pressure remains in control of our weather. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny (just some high-level PM clouds), dry, and warm as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. There is also going to be little to no wind around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

The weather will begin to change on Wednesday as a cold front begins to pass through our area. We are going to have a wide range of temperatures on Wednesday as highs are going to range from the low to mid 70s near the Rockies to the upper 80s and low 90s in northeastern Montana. A few locations, especially in eastern portions of north-central Montana, may tie or set a new record high temperature on Wednesday.

It will be gusty (10-30 mph) on Wednesday along the Rocky Mountain Front and in locations east of I-15. Around and west of I-15, gusty winds will develop during the afternoon and evening. This wind will elevate the fire danger, so please do your part to not start any new fires. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect for southwestern Montana, Blaine County, and Hill County, from 12pm-9pm on Wednesday.

It is also going to be partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with the cloud cover increasing as the day goes on. The morning will be dry, but there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. A few of these thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds (58+ mph). Any thunderstorms that do develop will be capable of producing strong winds, brief heavy rainfall, lightning, and small to medium-sized hail, so please be weather aware if you are going to be outdoors at all later on Wednesday.

Wednesday night will be a windy night as widespread gusts of 40-60+ mph are expected. There are also going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around Wednesday night as a cold front continues to pass through our area. Snow levels will drop as we go through Wednesday night, so some of the mountains will receive some snow, and light accumulations are possible.

It will be very windy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts over 60 mph are possible. Much cooler temperatures are also expected on Thursday as highs are only going to be in the 60s and upper 50s. There will continue to be some rain and mountain snow around on Thursday, generally in the higher terrain and in locations east of I-15, but this precipitation will taper off as we go through the morning, with mostly dry conditions expected during the afternoon and evening. Skies will also clear out as we go through the day.

Friday will be a nice day as high pressure will briefly be in control of our weather. On Friday, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny and mild as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s. Most locations will remain dry on Friday, but there will be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally in the mountains. Gusty winds are also expected on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

This weekend will not be nearly as nice as last weekend was. On Saturday, it is going to be partly cloudy and there are going to be a few rain and mountain snow showers around, especially in the higher terrain. There are then going to be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around on Sunday, especially during the morning. A little snow may also mix in with the rain in the lower elevations Sunday morning.

This weekend will be cool as highs are only going to be in the 50s and low 60s. It will be windy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. The wind will weaken some on Sunday, but it will continue to be breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.