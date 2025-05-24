Beautiful weather for Memorial Day weekend!

There have been scattered showers around in north-central Montana since yesterday evening as a disturbance has been impacting our area. Liberty County was the big winner with this disturbance as most of the county received between .5” and 1.25” of rain. Elsewhere, most locations received between .05” and .5” of rain.

There will continue to be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, generally before midnight, as this disturbance continues to impact our area, but most locations will be dry. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with areas of fog developing after midnight in north-central Montana, and some of this fog may be dense. Around Helena, mainly clear skies are expected tonight.

The weather this weekend won’t be perfect, but it is going to be extremely nice, so make sure you spend as much time outdoors as possible! Tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with areas of fog around during the morning in north-central Montana. Around Helena, mainly sunny skies are expected tomorrow. Most locations are also going to be dry tomorrow, but there will be isolated showers/storms around in the mountains east of I-15 and along the eastern half of the Hi-Line, generally during the afternoon/evening. Tomorrow is also going to be the cooler day of the holiday weekend, although it will be warmer than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. For most, there will be little to no wind tomorrow, but it will be breezy (10-20 mph) in Valley County.

On Sunday, we are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions. There are also going to be a few areas of fog around during the morning in north-central Montana, especially along the Hi-Line. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies on Memorial Day with a few showers and thunderstorms developing during the late afternoon and evening along the Divide and around Helena as a disturbance begins to approach our area. Warmer temperatures are also expected on these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s (great grilling weather). There is also going to be a breeze around on these two days, especially along the Hi-Line and in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. The stronger wind will be on Monday. Around Great Falls and Helena, there is just going to be a little breeze around on these two days.

There are then going to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday, generally during the afternoon/evening, as this disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 70s in most spots.

Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected from Wednesday through Friday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be warm on these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a little breeze around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

