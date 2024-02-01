Beautiful weather again on Thursday!

We are going to have mostly clear skies tonight with patchy areas of fog around along portions of the Hi-Line and in some of the valleys. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and 30s in most locations. There is also going to be a little breeze around tonight in central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have beautiful weather once again as we are going to have mostly sunny skies and well above average temperatures for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 40s, 50s, and low to mid 60s. There are also going to be patchy areas of fog around tomorrow morning along portions of the Hi-Line and in some of the valleys. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow in some areas (generally in between Great Falls and Helena) as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Friday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain and snow showers around during the evening around the Helena area. The temperatures are also going to start to cool back down on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

Cooler and wetter weather is then expected this weekend as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. On Saturday, there are going to be areas of precipitation around throughout the day (especially in central Montana and western portions of north-central Montana), with the precipitation becoming more widespread as the day goes on. In the lower elevations, precipitation will start out as rain in a lot of locations, but this rain will eventually mix in with and switch over to snow from west/southwest to east/northeast as the day goes on.

Widespread snow is then likely Saturday night and Sunday (especially Sunday morning) in central and north-central Montana, with a mix of rain and snow likely Saturday night and Sunday in northeastern Montana. It is still too far out to talk about exact snow amounts, but in the lower elevations, this looks to be a lighter snow event, with most spots receiving between a coating and 4 inches of snow accumulation. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies this weekend.

The temperatures are also going to cool back down this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Saturday and the 30s and upper 20s on Sunday. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around in some areas this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around. There are then going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around on Tuesday, and snow showers are likely on Wednesday as we remain in an unsettled weather pattern. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The temperatures next week are also going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 30s in most locations.