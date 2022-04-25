Beautiful weather again on Monday!

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 8pm Sunday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 35 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are going to have mostly clear skies tonight with some isolated rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, mainly during the evening. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 50s, 60s, and low 70s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Tuesday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s. There are also going to be scattered rain and mountain rain/snow showers around late Tuesday afternoon, Tuesday evening, and Tuesday night as a cold front passes through our area. It is also going to be breezy Tuesday afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

It is then going to be windy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front, and between 25 and 45 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are also going to be possible at times in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times along the Rocky Mountain Front. It is also going to be a lot cooler on Wednesday than it is going to be tomorrow and Tuesday as highs are only going to be in the 50s. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Wednesday.

On Thursday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of evening rain and mountain rain/snow showers as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered rain and snow showers around on Friday as this storm system passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot between Thursday and Friday as highs on Thursday are going to be in the 50s, and highs on Friday are going to be in the 40s. It is also going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see some more rain and snow showers on Saturday as this storm system leaves our area and as another storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Sunday as this next storm system passes through our area. It is also going to be cool next weekend as highs are only going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.