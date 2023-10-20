Beautiful weather again on Friday!

We are going to have clear skies and pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. It is also going to continue to be windy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as wind gusts over 50 mph are possible, and it is going to be a bit breezy tonight in other locations as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have beautiful weather once again as we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, less wind (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph), and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s, with the coolest temperatures along the Hi-Line.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. It is also going to be a bit cooler on Saturday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s in most locations.

There are then going to be scattered showers around Sunday afternoon/evening as a storm system begins to approach our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations.

Rain and mountain snow showers are then likely on Monday, generally during the morning, as Sunday’s storm system continues to work its way through our area. Snow may also mix in with this rain in some lower elevation locations during the morning. It is also going to be a lot colder on Monday than it is going to be this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around on Tuesday, especially during the afternoon/evening and especially along the Hi-Line. Some snow may also mix in with this rain at times in the lower elevations. It is also going to be chilly and a bit breezy on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 30s and 40s in most locations, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

A mix of rain and snow is then likely on Wednesday as another storm system passes through our area. There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around on Thursday as this storm system leaves our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies on these two days. Colder temperatures are also expected on these two days as highs are going to range from the mid 20s to the mid 40s on Wednesday, and highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s on Thursday. It is also going to be breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.