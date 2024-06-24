Beautiful summer weather on Tuesday!

We are going to have clear skies and dry conditions tonight. We are also going to have diminishing wind this evening, with little to no wind overnight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have beautiful summer weather as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, just a little breeze (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph), and mild/warm temperatures (highs in the 80s and mid to upper 70s).

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance passes through our area. Wednesday is also going to be the warmest day of the week as highs are going to be in the 80s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Wednesday, especially in north-central Montana east of I-15, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are then likely on Thursday, especially during the morning, as a cold front passes through our area. A few strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and/or large hail are also possible on Thursday. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 70s and upper 60s. It is also going to be breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around on Friday as an upper-level trough continues to work its way through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Friday. Friday is also going to be the coolest day of the next week as highs are only going to be in the 60s and upper 50s. There is also going to be a good breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with dry conditions on Saturday and a few PM showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday, generally in the mountains. The temperatures are also going to warm back up this weekend as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s, with Sunday being the warmer day. There is also going to be a little breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is then expected on Monday as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures on Monday as highs are going to be in the 70s. It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.