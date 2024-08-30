Beautiful summer weather for Labor Day weekend!

SYNOPSIS: An upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather through Monday, which means beautiful summer weather is in the forecast for the Labor Day weekend, so make sure you spend as much time outside as you can! Scattered showers and thunderstorms are then possible on Tuesday as a disturbance passes through our area. This disturbance will also bring slightly cooler temperatures to our area for the middle of next week. After this disturbance passes through our area, another upper-level ridge will build over the western U.S. providing us with lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and above average temperatures for the end of next week.

DAY-TO-DAY: Tonight, we are going to have clear skies and dry conditions. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. We are also going to have diminishing wind this evening, with just a light breeze around overnight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and little wind (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph). It is also going to be warm again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 80s in most locations, although tomorrow will actually be the “coolest” day of the long weekend.

We are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies, some haze, and mainly dry conditions on Sunday and Labor Day (Monday). It is also going to be very warm to hot on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s, with Labor Day being the hotter day. There is also going to be a little breeze around in eastern portions of north-central Montana on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday, generally during the afternoon/evening, and there are going to be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday, generally along the Hi-Line and in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Tuesday and mostly sunny skies on Wednesday. It is also going to be slightly cooler, but still warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s on Tuesday and the upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Wednesday. There is also going to be a breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and very warm temperatures (highs in the 80s and low 90s) are then expected on Thursday and Friday as an upper-level ridge is once again going to be in control of our weather.