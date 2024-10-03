Beautiful fall weather on Thursday!

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for some areas west of the Divide from 1pm Friday until 3am Saturday and for portions of north-central Montana from 9pm Friday until 12pm Saturday.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect for portions of southwestern Montana from 1pm until 10pm Friday and for portions of south-central Montana from 12pm Friday until 6pm Saturday.

We are going to have mostly clear skies tonight (via decreasing clouds) with a few isolated showers around in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana. We are also going to have diminishing wind this evening, with little wind overnight. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have beautiful fall weather as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, little wind, and seasonable temperatures as highs are going to be in the low to mid 60s in most locations. We are then going to have increasing clouds and increasing wind on Friday as a cold front begins to approach our area. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, windy conditions (gusts up to 50 mph) will develop as the day goes on and east of the Rocky Mountain Front, breezy conditions (gusts up to 40 mph) will develop as the day goes on.

It is then going to be very windy Friday evening and Friday night as this cold front passes through our area. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible. There are also going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around Friday evening and Friday night, and we are going to have partly cloudy skies.

We are then going to have lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions on Saturday as this cold front departs our area. It is also going to be cooler on Saturday than it is going to be on Friday as highs are going to be in the 60s. We are also going to have widespread gusty winds around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. The strongest wind on Saturday is going to be in northeastern Montana, where wind gusts over 50 mph are possible.

Beautiful, summer-like weather is then expected from Sunday through Tuesday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. On these three days, we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. It is also going to be a bit breezy in some areas on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph) as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to continue to be warm on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.