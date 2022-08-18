Aurora borealis possible Wednesday night; Sunny and hot on Thursday

AURORA ALERT: A strong geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for tonight, and a moderate geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for tomorrow night. There is a high likelihood that most of Montana will be able to see the aurora borealis tonight, and there is a good chance that at least portions of Montana will be able to see the aurora borealis tomorrow night. In order to see the aurora borealis, make sure you get away from city lights and look towards the north.

Lows tonight are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in most locations. We are also going to have clear skies and dry conditions tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions. We are then going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Friday. It is also going to be very warm/hot on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the east-northeast.

As we head into this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the PM hours, as some monsoonal moisture attempts to work its way into our area. It is also going to continue to be hot this weekend as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations.

On Monday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the evening, as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday and Wednesday as this disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some early next week as highs on Monday are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s, and highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.