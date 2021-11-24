Areas of Snow Around Tuesday Night; Chilly on Wednesday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Cascade County, Judith Basin County, and Meagher County until 9am Wednesday. A coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, and 2 to 4+ inches of snow accumulation is expected in the higher elevations.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front until 10am Wednesday. 2 to 5+ inches of total snow accumulation is expected. Gusty winds are also going to cause there to be areas of blowing snow.

Finally, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some of the lower elevations in western Montana until 11pm tonight and the higher elevations in western Montana until 10am Wednesday. Up to 3 inches of new snow accumulation is expected.

A High Wind Watch is in effect for all of Glacier County and the Rocky Mountain Front from 11pm Wednesday until 8pm Thursday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 75+ mph are going to be possible at times.

A High Wind Watch is also in effect for Cascade County, Chouteau County, and Judith Basin County from 5am until 11pm on Thursday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60+ mph are going to be possible at times.

There are going to be areas of snow around tonight as a cold front passes through our area. There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around tomorrow morning, generally in locations east of I-15, as this cold front departs our area. In the mountains, up to 5 inches of snow accumulation is possible, with even higher amounts possible in the highest elevations. In the plains, up to 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible, with some isolated locations receiving up to 3 inches of snow accumulation. Slick road conditions are also expected in central Montana this evening, tonight, and tomorrow morning, so please be careful if you are going to be traveling at all.

It is also going to be chilly tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the teens and 20s, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the 20s and 30s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tonight and tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to have overcast skies tonight and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies tomorrow.

Strong winds are then expected on Thursday (Thanksgiving) and Friday in north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 50+ mph are going to be possible at times. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these two days as highs on Thanksgiving are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s, and highs on Friday are going to be in the. We are also going to have a chance to see a few rain and snow showers on these two days, especially in the mountains just east of I-15 as well as in the Rockies. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are also expected on these two days.

The wind will weaken some this weekend, but it is still going to be breezy/windy in north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40+ mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions this weekend.

For early next week, we are going to have partly cloudy skies, dry conditions, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the 50s. It is also going to continue to be breezy in north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.