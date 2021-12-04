Areas of snow around Friday night and Saturday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northern part of Montana from early Saturday morning through 5am Sunday. 2 to 5 inches of snow accumulation is expected in most towns/cities, while 6 to 12+ inches of snow accumulation is expected in the Rockies.

There is also a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for part of northeastern Montana from 5am Saturday until 5am Sunday. 5 to 7 inches of snow accumulation is expected in towns/cities that are within the warning area.

A High Wind Warning is in effect from 9am until 11pm on Saturday for southwestern Montana and portions of central Montana, including Great Falls and Helena. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times.

Snow is going to gradually develop throughout the night tonight in central Montana, and snow is likely after midnight tonight for a lot of north-central Montana. For tomorrow, snow is likely during the morning, especially along the Hi-Line and along the Rocky Mountain Front. There are then going to be areas of snow and rain around tomorrow afternoon and evening. Scattered snow and rain showers are then expected tomorrow night. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow showers around on Sunday, especially during the morning and especially in the mountains.

Between this evening and Sunday evening, 2 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is expected along the Hi-Line (including Cut Bank, Havre, and Glasgow); 6 to 12+ inches of snow accumulation is expected in the Rockies; 3 to 7+ inches of snow accumulation is expected within the mountains in central Montana; and up to 2, maybe 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible in all other locations (including Great Falls and Helena).

It is also going to be windy in southwestern Montana and parts of central Montana tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 50+ mph are going to be possible at times. It is then going to be breezy/windy throughout Montana tomorrow night as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40+ mph are going to be possible at times. There is then going to be a lingering breeze around on Sunday, especially during the morning and especially in east-central and eastern Montana, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s. We are then going to have a wide range of temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s along the Hi-Line, while highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s in other towns/cities, including Great Falls and Helena. It is then going to be cold on Sunday as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in all locations.

Widespread accumulating snow is then expected on Monday as a storm system passes through our area. Light to moderate snow accumulations are expected. It is also going to be cold on Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

Partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday as we are going to be in between storm systems. There are then going to be some more scattered snow showers around on Wednesday and Thursday as a few more disturbances pass through our area. It is also going to be chilly on Tuesday and Thursday as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. On Wednesday, it is going to be cool as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Breezy conditions (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph) are also expected on Tuesday and Thursday, while windy conditions (sustained wind speeds between 20 and 35 mph) are expected on Wednesday.