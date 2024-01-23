Areas of freezing fog around through Tuesday morning

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for portions of north-central, northeastern, and southeastern Montana until 8am/11am Tuesday. Visibility below a quarter mile is possible in dense fog. Slick roads are also expected as moisture from this fog will freeze on contact with any paved surfaces.

There are going to be areas of freezing fog around tonight and tomorrow, and some of this fog is going to be dense, so please use extreme caution when driving. Outside of the fog, you can expect mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies tomorrow. Some isolated light snow and freezing rain showers are also possible tonight, which could create some slick spots on the roads.

It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and 20s, and it is going to be breezy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. For tomorrow, it is going to be warmer than it was today as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be breezy tomorrow in portions of the plains as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with some areas of freezing fog around during the morning. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations, and it is going to be a bit breezy in some areas on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Some isolated snow and rain showers are then possible on Thursday, generally in the mountains, as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Also, highs on Thursday are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

On Friday, we are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Saturday as a weak disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. We are also going to have above average temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

Mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be well above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s in a lot of locations. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.