Areas of fog and some scattered precipitation around Monday night and Tuesday

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 11am Tuesday for most of north-central Montana; eastern Montana; the Helena Valley; and the Gallatin Valley, including Bozeman. Visibility, at times, is going to be at or below a quarter mile.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for western Montana until 11am Tuesday. Up to 4 inches of snow accumulation is possible, with most locations receiving less than 2 inches of snow accumulation.

There are going to be some scattered areas of precipitation around tonight and tomorrow as a storm system slowly works its way through our area. This precipitation is going to be in the form of snow in a lot of locations, but some freezing rain and rain is also possible, especially in the warmer plains locations, like Great Falls. This precipitation will then taper off to isolated showers tomorrow night as this storm system leaves our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow and decreasing clouds tomorrow night. There are also going to be areas of fog around tonight and tomorrow, and some of this fog will be dense.

For tonight and tomorrow, light snow accumulations of a coating to an inch or two, and light ice accumulations of up to .05” of ice are possible in locations that do see some snow and/or freezing rain. Slippery road conditions are also expected in some areas tonight and tomorrow due to this new precipitation and due to the precipitation that we saw during the day today, so please be careful when driving and give yourself some extra time to get to where you need to go.

It is also going to be cool tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to range from the upper teens to the low 30s, and highs tomorrow are going to range from the mid 20s to the low 40s. Breezy conditions are also expected tomorrow along and just east of the Continental Divide as wind gusts over 30 mph are going to be possible at times. There are also going to be areas of fog around tonight and tomorrow, and some of this fog will be dense.

On Wednesday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. There are also going to be some areas of fog around on Wednesday, generally along the Hi-Line and in northeastern Montana. It is also going to be breezy in portions of central and north-central Montana on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on Wednesday as highs are going to range from the mid 20s to the low 40s.

There are then going to be some isolated snow and rain showers around on Thursday, especially in the mountains, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 30s and mid to upper 20s.

Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are then expected on Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Seasonable temperatures are also expected on Friday as highs are going to be in the 30s in a lot of locations.

We are then going to have increasing clouds on Saturday with some scattered rain and snow showers around during the afternoon and evening as a storm system begins to approach our area. Widespread accumulating snow is then expected Saturday night and Sunday as this storm system passes through our area. As of right now, 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations, while up to a foot of snow accumulation is possible in the mountains. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Sunday.

It is also going to be windy in portions of central and north-central Montana on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. It is then going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Also, the wind is going to be coming out of the southwest on Saturday and the west-northwest on Sunday. The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Saturday and Sunday as highs on Saturday are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the 20s and 30s.