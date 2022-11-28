Arctic air has returned

Arctic air has really settled into Montana, and it is not going anywhere anytime soon. Tonight, lows are going to be in the single digits above/below zero, and wind chills are going to be in the single digits and teens below zero. It is also going to be breezy tonight in locations east of a line from Chester to Stanford as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the northwest. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few widely scattered snow showers around, and light snow accumulations are possible in locations that do see some snow.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated snow showers around during the morning, especially around the Helena area. It is also going to be cold again tomorrow as highs are only going to be in the teens. There is also going to be a breeze around tomorrow in locations around and east of a line from Chester to Stanford as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the northwest.

Warmer temperatures are then expected on Wednesday as highs are going to be back in the 20s. There is also going to be a breeze around in portions of central and north-central Montana on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the southeast, so it will be a warmer wind. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a few isolated snow showers around in locations east of the Continental Divide (better chance of snow showers on Wednesday along and west of the Continental Divide.)

There are then going to be scattered areas of snow around on Thursday, especially during the afternoon and evening; widespread snow around Thursday night; and scattered areas of snow around on Friday, generally during the morning, as a storm system passes through our area. As of right now, a few inches of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations, and several inches of snow accumulation is possible in the mountains. We are also going to have overcast skies on Thursday and decreasing clouds on Friday.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some between these two days as highs on Thursday are going to be in the 20s, and highs on Friday are going to be in the single digits and teens. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. It is also going to be warmer this weekend than it is going to be on Friday as highs are going to be in the 20s and low 30s. There is also going to be a breeze around this weekend, especially on Saturday, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the southwest.

Another storm system is then going to bring widespread snow to our area on Monday. This storm system is also going to bring more arctic air into our area as highs are going to be back in the teens.