Another wintry mix Monday evening through Tuesday morning

We are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight, with decreasing clouds during the second half of the night. There are also going to be some isolated snow and rain showers around tonight, especially in the mountains, as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be breezy tonight in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times, and we are going to have gusty winds around tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times. We are also going to have a wide range of low temperatures tonight as lows are going to range from the single digits to the mid 30s, with the coldest temperatures along the central and eastern half of the Hi-Line.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds with some isolated snow and rain showers around during the evening in north-central Montana and scattered areas of snow and rain around during the evening around the Helena area. Some freezing rain and sleet is also possible tomorrow evening. There are then going to be scattered areas of wintry precipitation (snow, freezing rain, sleet, and rain) around tomorrow night as a disturbance passes through our area. On Tuesday, we are going to have decreasing clouds with some wintry precipitation around in eastern Montana during the morning.

Light snow accumulations (up to an inch or two) and light ice accumulations (up to a few hundredths of an inch) are possible tomorrow evening through Tuesday morning. This precipitation will create slick road conditions in some areas, so please use extreme caution when driving and give yourself some extra time to get to where you need to go.

We are also going to have pleasant temperatures tomorrow and Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 30s and 40s in most locations, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line and in the valleys. It is also going to be breezy in some areas tomorrow (especially during the morning), tomorrow night, and Tuesday (especially during the morning) as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. It is also going to be cooler on Wednesday than it is going to be over the next couple of days as highs are going to range from the upper teens to the low 40s, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Thursday and overcast skies and dry conditions on Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs on Thursday are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s (teens and 20s along the central and eastern half of the Hi-Line), and highs on Friday are going to be in the 30s, 40s, and low 50s. It is also going to be breezy in portions of central and north-central Montana on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the southwest.

There are then going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around on Saturday and Sunday, especially around the Helena area, as a couple disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these two days. The temperatures are also going to cool back down some over these two days as highs on Saturday are going to be in the 30s and 40s, and highs on Sunday are going to range from the mid 20s to the low 40s.