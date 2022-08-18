Another sunny and hot day on Friday

AURORA ALERT: The aurora borealis may be visible in some locations tonight and tomorrow night. Locations in Canada and along the U.S.-Canada border have the best chance to see the aurora borealis on these two nights. If everything aligns perfectly, then all of Montana may be able to at least faintly see the aurora borealis on the horizon. In order to see the aurora borealis, make sure you get away from city lights and look towards the north.

We are going to have clear skies and dry conditions tonight, and lots of sunshine and dry conditions tomorrow. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s in most locations, and it is going to be hot tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow, especially during the afternoon/evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and wind gusts up to 30 mph are going to be possible at times.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with some isolated PM showers and thunderstorms around as some monsoonal moisture works its way into our area. Gusty winds and new fire starts due to lightning are going to be the main hazards with these thunderstorms. It is also going to continue to be hot this weekend as highs are going to be in the 90s and upper 80s in most locations.

On Monday, we are going to have increasing clouds with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday as this disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some between these two days as highs on Monday are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s, and highs on Tuesday are going to be in the low to mid 80s.

There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday and Thursday as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on these two days. The temperatures are also going to be near to a bit below average on these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations.