Another round of snow Wednesday night and Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for a lot of central, southern, and eastern Montana until 6pm Thursday or 12am/6am Friday. 2 to 9 inches of new snow accumulation is expected, with higher amounts possible in the mountains in southern Montana.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of western Montana until 6am/12pm Thursday and for portions of central and eastern Montana until 6pm Thursday or 12am/6am Friday. Up to 5 inches of new snow accumulation is possible, with higher amounts possible in the mountains in southern Montana.

Our first snowstorm of the season was a good one with a few locations receiving over a foot of snow, and another snowstorm is going to bring more snow to our area as we go through tonight and into tomorrow. For tonight, we are going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies with snow slowly working its way northward as the night goes on. Snow will start to impact the Helena area as we get closer to midnight, and then will start to impact north-central Montana as we get closer to daybreak. Widespread snow is then likely tomorrow, with this snow gradually tapering off from west to east during the afternoon and evening. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies again tomorrow.

Snow amounts with this snowstorm will not be as impressive as what we saw with this past snowstorm, but they will still be pretty good for an October snowstorm. By Friday morning, a coating to 9 inches of new snow accumulation is expected, with higher amounts possible in the mountains in southern Montana. In central and north-central Montana, most locations will receive between 1 and 6 inches of new snow accumulation by Friday morning.

Roads are already slick and/or snow-covered throughout much of the state, and they will remain this way for at least the next couple of days, so please use extreme caution when driving and give yourself some extra time to get to where you need to go. Areas of reduced visibility are also possible tonight through Friday morning.

On Friday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers around, generally in central Montana, as we remain in an unsettled weather pattern. It is also going to be cold tonight through Friday night as lows for the next three nights are going to be in the single digits above and below zero in most locations, and highs during the day are only going to be in the teens and 20s, which is 30+ degrees below average for this time of year. If you are going to be outside at all over the next few days, make sure you bundle up! A few locations may also set some new record low temperatures over the next couple of days.

Nicer weather is then expected this weekend as high pressure begins to build back into our area. Yes, it is still going to be cold, but it will be warmer than it is going to be tomorrow and Friday as highs are going to be in the 20s and low 30s on Saturday and the upper 20s and low to mid 30s on Sunday. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies this weekend with just a few isolated snow showers around, generally on Sunday. It is also going to be a bit breezy in some areas this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be chilly on these two days as highs are going to be in the 30s and mid to upper 20s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.