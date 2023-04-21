Another round of snow on Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and some of the mountains in central and southwestern Montana from 6am until 6pm Friday. Up to 4 inches of new snow accumulation is possible below pass level, with higher amounts possible above pass level.

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Lodge Creek near the international border until further notice; for the Milk River in Blaine County until further notice; and for the Milk River in Valley County for several more days. Minor, moderate, or major flooding is currently occurring in these areas.

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for a lot of the Hi-Line east of I-15 until 12pm/6pm Friday. Flooding due to snowmelt is currently occurring in these areas.

Flooding will continue to be an issue along the Hi-Line for the foreseeable future as the rain and snow that we have received over the past couple of days will continue to runoff into the rivers/creeks/streams that are already running higher than usual. If there is water on the roadways, make sure you turn around and don’t drown.

Snow showers are going to taper off this evening and early tonight as a storm system leaves our area. Some light snow will then redevelop later on tonight along and just east of the Continental Divide. There is then going to be some light to moderate snow around tomorrow, mainly in locations south/west of a line from Cut Bank to Fort Benton to Lewistown, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow.

Between this evening and tomorrow evening, up to 4 inches of new snow accumulation is possible below pass level, with higher amounts possible above pass level. Also, the bulk of the snow accumulation tonight and tomorrow is going to be in north-central Montana west of I-15 and around the Helena area. This snow will also create slippery road conditions in some areas, so please be careful when driving.

It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and 20s. We are also going to have diminishing wind tonight in eastern portions of north-central Montana where it has been gusty throughout the day. It is then going to be cold again tomorrow as highs are only going to be in the 30s and low 40s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow afternoon/evening around the Helena area.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some this weekend as highs are going to be in the 40s in most locations on Saturday, and the 50s and upper 40s in most locations on Sunday. There is also only going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see some rain and mountain snow showers on Monday as a disturbance passes through our area. There are then going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around on Tuesday as this disturbance leaves our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday and partly cloudy skies on Tuesday. It is also going to be cool and a little breezy on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. There are then going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around on Thursday, generally during the afternoon and evening, as another disturbance begins to impact our area. We are also going to have near average temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. It is also going to be a bit breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.