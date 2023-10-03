Another round of showers Monday night and Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains as well as the Centennial Mountains from 3am until 3pm Tuesday. Up to 7 inches of snow accumulation is possible above 7500 feet.

There are going to be showers around tonight and tomorrow, especially between midnight tonight and noon tomorrow, as a disturbance works its way through our area. It is also going to be cold enough tonight and tomorrow that some snow will fall in the mountains, generally above 7000 feet. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible tonight and tomorrow. We are also going to have increasing clouds tonight, and mostly cloudy to overcast skies tomorrow.

It is also going to be cool tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the 40s and low 50s, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the upper 40s, 50s, and low 60s. There is also going to be a breeze around tomorrow, generally in locations east of I-15, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some more scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers around on Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be slightly warmer on Wednesday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

On Thursday, we are going to have decreasing clouds with some isolated rain and mountain snow/rain showers around during the morning as Wednesday’s disturbance leaves our area. It is also going to be cooler on Thursday than it is going to be on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 50s in most locations. Gusty to strong winds are also expected in eastern Montana and eastern portions of north-central Montana on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

Widespread frost is then expected Thursday night/Friday morning as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in a lot of locations, and this frost will likely bring an end to the growing season for many locations. Temperatures will rebound nicely on Friday though as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. We are also going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions on Friday.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected this weekend, and mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are expected on Monday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have above average temperatures for this time of year on these three days as highs are going to be in the 70s in a lot of locations, and a few spots may even top out in the low 80s. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.