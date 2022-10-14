Another nice October weekend!

There are going to be some scattered showers around tonight, generally in locations east of I-15, as a cold front passes through our area. It is also going to be breezy tonight, especially in locations east of I-15, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are going to be possible at times. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have decreasing clouds with a few isolated showers around during the morning in locations east of I-15 as this cold front leaves our area. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow in locations east of I-15 as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are going to be possible at times. The temperatures are also going to be cooler tomorrow than they were today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.

On Sunday, we are going to have decreasing clouds and dry conditions as a weak disturbance passes by our area. In northeastern Montana, it is going to be cool on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid 50s. In north-central and central Montana, it is going to be a little warmer on Sunday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the low to mid 60s. There is also going to be little to no wind around on Sunday.

Picture perfect fall weather is then expected next week as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. From Monday through Friday, we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. We are also going to have little to no wind around from Monday through Thursday. It is then going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the southwest.