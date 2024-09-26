Above average temperatures stick around through the weekend

It is going to be very windy tonight and tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible. Elsewhere, there is just going to be a little breeze around tonight. It is then going to be breezy in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow between the Rockies and I-15 in north-central Montana (mainly north/west of Cascade County) as there is going to be a Chinook arch cloud formation due to the wind. Everywhere else, we are going to have mainly clear skies tonight and mainly sunny skies tomorrow. It is also going to feel nice outside tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. It is then going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 80s and mid to upper 70s.

We are then going to have beautiful summer-like weather on Saturday as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, little wind, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the 80s and upper 70s. On Sunday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There is also going to be a good breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, with even stronger wind expected along the Rocky Mountain Front. It is also going to continue to be warm on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 70s and 80s, with the warmest temperatures in northeastern Montana.

On Monday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers during the morning, generally in the mountains and along the Hi-Line, as Sunday’s disturbance leaves our area. It is also going to be a lot cooler on Monday than it is going to be over the next few days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations.

It is then going to be warmer on Tuesday as highs are going to be back in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Breezy conditions are also expected on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with a slight chance of PM showers, generally in the mountains, as the next disturbance begins to approach our area.

We are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain and mountain snow/rain showers on Wednesday as this disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be breezy and cooler on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Partly to mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and seasonable temperatures (highs in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s) are then expected on Thursday as high pressure is briefly going to be in control of our weather.