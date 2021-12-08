Above average temperatures and windy conditions on Wednesday

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and all of Glacier County from 8pm Tuesday until 8pm Wednesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 75 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with some isolated snow and rain showers around. It is also going to be cold tonight along the eastern part of the Hi-Line as lows are going to be in the single digits and the teens. Along and west of I-15, it is going to be a lot warmer tonight than it has been over the past few nights as lows are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s, and in some locations, the temperatures are actually going to be getting warmer as we go throughout the night. We are also going to have increasing wind throughout the night tonight in north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph before midnight and between 15 and 30 mph after midnight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have decreasing clouds with some scattered rain and snow showers around in south-central Montana and some isolated rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana. It is also going to be windy tomorrow in north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 50+ mph are going to be possible at times. We are also going to have above average temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to range from the upper 30s to the low 50s.

Much colder temperatures are then expected for the end of the work week as highs on Thursday and Friday are only going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of snow showers on Thursday, and mostly to mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Friday.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow and rain showers on Saturday and some isolated snow and rain showers around on Sunday, generally in the mountains. The temperatures are also going to be warmer this weekend than they are going to be on Thursday and Friday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 40s. It is also going to be windy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 50+ mph are going to be possible at times. It is then going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 35 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers on Tuesday. It is also going to be cool on these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.