Above average temperatures and mainly dry conditions for the rest of 2023

Above average temperatures and mainly dry conditions are expected for the rest of this year as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather.

We are going to have mostly clear skies tonight with patchy fog around after midnight in the valleys. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and 20s in most locations. We are also going to have diminishing wind tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have lots of sunshine with patchy fog around in the valleys during the morning. The wind is also going to be on the lighter side in most locations tomorrow, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

We are then going to have increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain and snow showers tomorrow night, and decreasing clouds and mainly dry conditions on Thursday as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have increasing wind tomorrow night along and just east of the Rocky Mountain Front. It is then going to be breezy in some areas on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and the strongest wind is going to be along the Rocky Mountain Front and along the Hi-Line. It is also going to be mild on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

Mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these three days are also going to be above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 40s and upper 30s in most locations. There is also just going to be a little breeze around in most areas on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

We are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies on Monday with a slight chance of PM rain and snow showers as a disturbance begins to approach our area. We are then going to have a chance to see some snow and rain showers Monday night and Tuesday as this disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be a little bit breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. The temperatures are also going to cool down a little bit over these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Monday, and the mid to upper 30s and low 40s on Tuesday.