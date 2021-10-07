A Lot Cooler With Some Scattered Showers Around on Thursday

There are going to be some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around tonight, generally before midnight and generally in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy and hazy skies tonight. It is also going to be cool tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain showers around, generally in locations east of I-15, as a couple more disturbances pass through our area. It is also going to be a lot cooler tomorrow than it has been over the past several days as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low 60s in most locations. Hazy skies are also expected tomorrow.

On Friday, we are going to have mostly cloudy/hazy skies with some isolated rain showers around, generally during the evening and generally in locations east of I-15, as another disturbance begins to pass our area. It is also going to continue to be cool on Friday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 60s in most locations.

We are then going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of AM rain showers on Saturday, and increasing clouds with a slight chance of PM valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers on Sunday as high pressure is briefly going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to continue to have cool temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the low to mid 60s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday, especially during the afternoon/evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it is going to be windy on Sunday, especially during the afternoon/evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.

A strong storm system is then going to pass through our area early next week, and this storm system is going to bring much cooler temperatures and widespread precipitation to our area. On Monday and Wednesday, highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 40s in most locations. On Tuesday, it is going to be downright chilly as highs are only going to be in the upper 30s and low 40s in most locations. There are also going to be scattered rain and snow showers around on Monday and Tuesday in the lower elevations, and there are going to be scattered snow showers around on these two days in the higher elevations. We are then going to have a chance to see some more rain and snow showers on Wednesday. Now it is still too far out to talk about snow accumulations, but accumulating snow is expected in the mountains next week, and accumulating snow is *possible* in the plains next week.