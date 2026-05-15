A lot cooler with rain and snow showers this weekend

It has still been gusty today with wind gusts over 40 mph at times, but the wind today was not nearly as strong as it was yesterday. Also, similar to yesterday, outside of the wind, we have had nice spring weather with partly to mostly sunny skies, seasonable temperatures, and just a few showers/storms along the Hi-Line.

The wind will diminish this evening and there will be little to no wind around tonight in most areas. The one exception will be along the Rocky Mountain Front where it will remain breezy tonight with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. The cloud cover will increase as we go through tonight and most locations will be dry, but there will be some snow/rain along the Divide after midnight and there will be a few showers/storms along the Hi-Line through sunset. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

This weekend will be unsettled as a storm system passes through the state. Tomorrow, there are going to be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around, especially in the mountains, in central Montana, and in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana and especially during the afternoon/evening. It is also going to be partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow. The scattered showers continue tomorrow night and snow levels will drop as well, so in the lower elevations, some locations will see the rain mix in with and/or switchover to snow, especially after midnight. Widespread rain and snow showers are then likely in the lower elevations on Sunday and snow is likely in the mountains. It will also be mostly cloudy to overcast tomorrow night and Sunday.

In the mountains, up to a foot of snow is possible through Sunday evening. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for some of the higher terrain in western Montana from 12am Sunday until 12am Monday and for some of the higher terrain in southwestern Montana from 5pm tomorrow until 6am Sunday. 2-7+” of snow is possible above 5000 feet, and some of the mountain passes may pick up a slushy inch or two.

In the lower elevations, most locations will receive little to no snow accumulation, but a coating to a couple inches is possible along the Rocky Mountain Front and the western half of the Hi-Line west of I-15.

The temperatures will also cool down a lot this weekend. Highs tomorrow will range from the mid 40s near the Rockies to the mid 60s in northeastern Montana. Most locations will top out in the 50s tomorrow. It is then going to be chilly on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s.

The wind will be a lot weaker tomorrow than it has been over the past couple of days, but it will continue to be breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front and out to I-15 as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are possible. Elsewhere, it is just going to be a little breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Widespread breezy conditions are then expected on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Monday, generally in the mountains and in locations east of I-15, as this weekend’s storm system begins to depart our area. It is also going to be partly cloudy and a little warmer on Monday as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, it is going to be partly cloudy and there are going to be some scattered rain and mountain rain/snow showers around during the afternoon and evening, especially in the higher terrain. It will also be warmer and a little breezy on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, mostly dry, and mild as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms are then possible on Friday as another disturbance impacts the state. It will also remain mild on Friday as highs are once again going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.