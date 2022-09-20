A lot cooler with a chance of showers on Tuesday

There are going to be some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around tonight as a cold front passes through our area. Some mountain snow is also possible later on tonight. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the north.

For tomorrow, we are going to have decreasing PM clouds with a few scattered showers around, generally during the morning. Some mountain snow is also possible tomorrow. It is also going to be a lot cooler tomorrow than it has been over the past several days as highs are going to range from the upper 40s to the low 60s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow along the eastern half of the Hi-Line and along the Continental Divide as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Wednesday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a chance of evening showers and thunderstorms around the Helena area. There are then going to be rain showers and thunderstorms around Wednesday night and Thursday as a storm system passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday night and Thursday.

It is also going to be warmer on Wednesday and Thursday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be back in the 60s. On Wednesday, there is going to be a bit of a breeze around as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are going to be possible at times. It is then going to be breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. Also, on Wednesday, the wind is going to be coming out of the east, while on Thursday, the wind is going to be coming out of the southwest.

Gusty winds are then expected on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times. We are also going to have increasing clouds, mainly dry conditions, and seasonable temperatures on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.

We are then going to have a chance to see some showers on Saturday, generally during the morning, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have decreasing clouds and slightly cooler temperatures on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 60s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the WNW.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm back up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the low to mid 70s on Sunday and the mid to upper 70s on Monday.