A cool start to summer

We are going to have decreasing clouds tonight with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally before midnight, as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be chilly again tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and 40s, and frost is possible in some areas. There is also going to be some mountain snow around early on tonight, and light snow accumulations are possible.

Summer officially starts at 8:58am MDT tomorrow, and the weather tomorrow is basically going to be a repeat of today’s weather, which means that it is not really going to feel like late spring/early summer. Highs tomorrow are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s, which is below average for this time of year. We are also going to have increasing clouds tomorrow with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, generally in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front tomorrow.

Thursday is going to be the nicest day of the week as we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and comfortable temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. There is also only going to be a little breeze around on Thursday.

On Friday, we are going to have increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms becoming more numerous as the day goes on as a storm system begins to impact our area. There are then going to be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around on Saturday, especially during the morning, as this storm system slowly departs our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. The temperatures are also going to continue to be below average for this time of year on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Friday, and the 60s on Saturday. It is also going to be a bit breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Nicer weather is then expected on Sunday as we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s in most spots.

On Monday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday, generally during the afternoon/evening, as another disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be mild on these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s.