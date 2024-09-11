Watch Now
Johnson Fire outside of Sula nears 6,700 acres, 25% contained

Evacuation warnings remain in place for residents on Little East Fork Road and the Frog Basin area
SULA — The Johnson Fire outside of Sula has grown to 6,662 acres and remains 25% contained as of Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

Evacuation warnings remain in place for residents on Little East Fork Road and the Frog Basin area. Residents can download the Ravalli County Sheriff's App to receive updates on evacuations.

Fire managers report most of the fire's heat is on the southern edge, near Swift Creek while "a few islands of unburned vegetation" burning on the northern edge of the fire aren't "likely to have a large impact" on the fire's perimeter growth, the update states.

Firefighters will continue adding hose lays near the community of Springer Memorial and the homes around Bonanza Drive. However, fire managers say note the fire has been pushing back into itself rather than making forward progress in the area.

Closures remain on both sides of the East Fork Road, the East Fork Guard Station, Martin Creek Campground as well as for several trailheads. More information on Bitterroot National Forest area closures can be found here.

Firefighters are expected to leave the fireline on Wednesday as the low-pressure system enters the area due to safety concerns.

There are 238 people assigned to the fire, which was sparked by lightning on July 25.

There are no reports of any injuries or damaged structures.

