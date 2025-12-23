Helena hosts 'Longest Night Memorial Service'

The Helena community gathered at Women's Park on Sunday for the "Longest Night Memorial Service," an event that honored those who died while experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.

Helena joined hundreds of cities across the country in commemorating the annual observance.

'Longest Night' observed in Helena

Civic leaders and community members gathered to remember those lost over the past year while also raising awareness about the conditions that lead to these deaths, working to reduce stigma, and highlighting the preventable nature of this tragedy.

Agencies involved in the service included Good Samaritan Ministries, The Friendship Center, United Way of the Lewis & Clark Area, and YWCA Helena.

“Our community continues to lack sufficient emergency shelter space as well as safe and aﬀordable housing. It is a gap that has resulted in the death of several people this year,” said Gina Boesdorfer, director of The Friendship Center, in a news release.

“Any life lost is too many. This number should be zero. We need to find a way to make sure people are safe,” said Emily McVey, director of United Way of the Lewis & Clark Area.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development, an estimated 2,008 people in Montana were homeless on any given night in 2024.